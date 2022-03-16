Video captures drill rig collapsing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Video obtained by FOX 13 News shows the moment a drill rig suddenly collapsed at a Salt Lake City construction site late Tuesday.

In the surveillance video shot from a building next to the site at 200 South State Street, workers can be seen walking around the rig for nearly 30 seconds before it leans forward and eventually falls on its side at 9 p.m.

After a short pause, a number of workers are shown rushing to the rig. The operator inside fell about about 20 feet and suffered a fracture in his back, but is currently listed in good condition.

The drill rig operator was a subcontracter with the Morris-Shea Bridge Co. who was preparing soil for foundation work at the site of the future "Astra Tower," a 39-story luxury apartment building.

Although the rig didn't damage nearby buildings, it fell on two unoccupied parked cars sitting next to site.