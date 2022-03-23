Video from assault on SLCPD officer at airport shows bystander stepping in to help

SALT LAKE CITY — Video released on Monday shows two separate incidents of police officers being attacked at Salt Lake City International Airport recently.

WATCH: Video shows 2 attacks on officers at Salt Lake City International Airport

In the video of the February incident near TSA, you’ll notice a traveler step in to help the officer.

That person is Enrique Rodriguez. He was visiting Utah from California at the time.

It turns out he is a retired former law enforcement officer.

He told FOX 13 News that he served 12 years with the Los Angeles Police Department and a smaller department in southern California.

When he noticed the suspect resisting, kicking and breaking free from the officer, his instincts took over.

"That’s not a normal action for a normal person. I don't know anything what's going on with that gentleman, but that's not normal activity. When something like that happens, you have to think the worst to be prepared to handle any situation that arises."

Backup officers arrived moments later.

The SLCPD said they are grateful Rodriguez was there to help.

They added that the suspect never breached security.