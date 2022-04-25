VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in southern Utah desert

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A funnel cloud was spotted in the southern Utah desert near Five Mile Pass on Sunday.

The National Weather Service did not report any tornadoes over the weekend, but the above video sent to FOX 13 News by Jason M. Grant shows a funnel cloud stretching from the ground to the sky in the classic tornadic shape.

To be classified as a tornado, a funnel cloud has to meet certain criteria such as minimum 40 mph winds.

On Friday, another FOX 13 News viewer shared a video of a broad funnel cloud or "dust devil" in the parking lot of Costco in Saratoga Springs.

Storms that moved through the state on Friday had moved east by Saturday afternoon and weather this week was expected to be dry, sunny, and warmer.