Video shows dangers crews face keeping Utah highways clean

SALT LAKE CITY — Keeping Utah's highways clean may not sound dangerous, but a new video shows how hazardous it is for crews tasked with the job.

Cars and trucks are seen speeding by workers picking up litter just feet away on the side of Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon. The Utah Department of Transportation shared the body cam video to make drivers aware that crews are putting their safety at risk to clear roads of debris.

"We’re asking you to help keep our crews safe. Their work zone might look a little different from yours, but they deserve to work in a safe environment just like everybody else. Please give them space," the department wrote on a Facebook post.

April 11-15 is National Work Zone Awareness week, which also marks the beginning of UDOTs spring and summer road improvement project season. As crews work on about 175 projects across the state, officials remind drivers to slow down near work zones.