Video shows moose paying visit to Centerville cemetery

CENTERVILLE, Utah — We're not sure if moose can whistle past a graveyard, but the Centerville City Cemetery received quite a unique visitor Thursday.

The wayward moose made quite a site as it was caught on camera traipsing through the headstones on a snowy day.

After a little while, officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, along with the Centerville Police Department, responded and were able to herd the moose further up the canyon and into it's natural habitat.

Maybe it was just scouting locations for an upcoming Halloween party.