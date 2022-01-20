Watch
Video shows troopers rescuing of woman following crash in Dugway

Utah Highway Patrol
Dashcam video shows Utah Highway Patrol troopers rescuing woman from vehicle following crash on Jan. 2
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jan 20, 2022
DUGWAY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol shared video Thursday of a daring rescue by troopers to save a woman in a partially-submerged car.

Troopers responded on Jan. 2 to reports of an accident on Interstate 80 in Dugway. When they arrived, they noticed the vehicle in 2 feet of water and a woman inside.

The troopers first attempted to rescue the woman by throwing a rope, but she was unable to grab it. Troopers then crawl across the ice to reach the car before tying a rope around the driver and pulling across.

The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

