Video shows wild chase with reckless motorcyclist through multiple Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcyclist who officials called "dangerous" and "reckless" was arrested after weeks of investigation and newly released helicopter video shows him illegally passing cars, nearly hitting a pedestrian and running red lights.

Magna resident Richard Goulet, 42, was booked into the Weber County Jail on one count of failing to stop at the command of police and for not having a license plate on his motorcycle.

On May 21, Utah Highway Patrol Troopers asked for the public's help in identifying a motorcycle rider who they said fled from a traffic stop on Trapper's Loop and drove away at "recklessly" high speeds.

At the time of the stop, officials said Goulet was driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour. The Department of Public Safety helicopter later captured his speed at 138 miles per hour.

Newly released video from the helicopter shows Goulet weaving around cars, illegally passing vehicles, running red lights and nearly hitting a pedestrian.

reckless motorcyclist arrest helicopter vid

The helicopter began following Goulet in Weber County and continued tracking him onto I-84 and then southbound on I-15 into Davis County. Then he traveled onto I-80 westbound toward Tooele and exited at State Route 201.

The helicopter eventually lost sight of Goulet near Lake Park and Day Burry off 5600 West in Salt Lake County.

In total, the chase spanned a distance of more than 70 miles across three Utah counties.

After the incident, an investigation was initiated by the State Bureau of Investigation to identify the motorcycle rider.

More than three weeks later, Goulet was identified as the rider and subsequently booked into jail.

Officials said more charges may be pending as the event is still under review.