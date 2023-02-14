Vietnam veterans reunited after 53 years

SALT LAKE CITY — There was a special reunion for two Vietnam veterans who hadn’t seen each other in more than half a century.

The men say it’s meant so much to be able to share stories that were kept hidden since they came home from the war.

The reunion took place last week at Salt Lake City International Airport

"I got on Vietnam buddy finder on Facebook and put his name in there and sure enough, I got their home phone number," said Robert Wasser.

"He called us and Mary answered the phone and Bob asked is this the Harry Smith that was in Vietnam? And she handed me the phone and that’s the first time we had talked," recalled Harry Smith.

The two never thought they’d ever reconnect.

"No, because so many years had gone by and everybody goes their own way," Smith said.

That first phone call at the start of the pandemic led to the two just now finally meeting up.

"I knew we were going to go to Hawaii and I called him up and I said, 'Hey, Harry, wanna go to Hawaii?' And he said, 'Oh, no, that’s too far!"

But Harry and Mary, Smith's wife of nearly 49 years reconsidered, flying first from their home in Michigan to meet the Wasser's in West Valley City, then all four, after meeting face to face for the first time, took off for a weeklong vacation together.

"You know, it could have been a disaster," said Dawn Wasser. "We didn’t know how we were gonna get along."

"Oh, boy! I was like, 'Oh, boy!' But you know, it couldn’t have worked out better. It was a great, great connection," Mary said,

The combat veterans were able to talk about things together they hadn’t shared since they came home from the war.

"Vietnam veterans have a special bond with each other," shared Smith. "You can’t talk to your wife or kids about what happened. Somebody has to have been there for you to talk to them about what happened."

The two sat down with photos taken by Wasser, leaving both men in tears. Their wives said the whole process was very healing.

"They talked with each other about things they haven’t spoken about in 53 years," said Dawn.

The men went through old photos showing them spending Thanksgiving and Christmas of 1969 together in the middle of the jungle.

"It feels like I filled a hole that had been empty for a lot of years," Smith explained.

Although Wasser admitted he's a little balder and Smith is a little greyer since they met in Vietnam, they both connected like they did 53 years ago.

"For me, it was a relief for [Robert] to have an outlet," shared Dawn.

Wasser served for about a year, earning a bronze star during his time, while Harry served two tours. Both were in the same unit for a time and both credit each other with their survival.

"You depended on him. He depended on you and you did your job," said Harry,

Both men said it was a very therapeutic trip for all them and their wives, and they encourage other Vietnam vets to reach out and find those old friends and talk to somebody about what you went through so many years ago.