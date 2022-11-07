Vigil held for 1-year anniversary of Utah girl's tragic death

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Sunday marked one year since the death of Foxboro Elementary student Izzy Tichenor. Her family said the 10-year-old died by suicide after being bullied at school for her race and disability.

Izzy’s family, classmates, and community gathered together Sunday night for a vigil to remember the young girl.

Her mother and sister performed a dance in honor of her.

“The last thing she said to me was, ‘You’re the best mom in the whole wide world,’” said her mom, Brittany Tichenor-Cox. “She said it three times and kissed me on the cheek. I thought my baby was OK but to find she wasn’t… That broke my heart.”

“I know on the day that made you cry, but don’t give up because she’s by you every day and night,” said her sister, Addison.

The vigil comes days after the family notified the Davis School District that they’re seeking $14 million in damages.

“The one thing I could not shake is how lonely she must have felt and how desperate she had to be,” said Tyler Ayres, the family attorney. “She saw no place to turn and we can’t ever let that happen again.”

“I would give anything in the world for just another hug,” said Izzy’s grandmother.

Izzy’s loved ones held each other tight and prayed for her over candlelight, vowing to never forget and fight for justice.

“It’s unfathomable. It should’ve never happened and it should never happen,” said Mario Mathis with the Utah Black History Museum.

In April, independent investigators found “no direct evidence” that Izzy was bullied for her race or disability, but they did write that the school “failed to conduct the investigation that Izzy was due and deserved.”

In response to the family’s announcement of a potential lawsuit, the district sent a statement to FOX 13 news, writing:

“The Davis School District sends its sincere, heartfelt condolences to the family of Izzy Tichenor. As we approach the anniversary of her passing, we are mindful of the impact she’s left on the community. We love Izzy and our focus and energy remain devoted to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all students. We appreciate the interest on the case, but until we carefully review it and confer with legal counsel, our district will not be able to comment further."