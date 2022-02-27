Vigil held for biker killed by wrong-way driver on I-15

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A vigil was held Saturday afternoon in North Salt Lake for Greg Workman, who died Sunday after being hit by a wrong-way driver on I-15.

Utah Highway Patrol said the driver hit Workman, who was riding a motorcycle, then collided with two other vehicles. Four other people, including the driver, were taken to the hospital.

Officers suspect the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Friends and family say as far as motorcycles go, there’s no safer rider than Workman.

“When he would get safety gear, he would come and model it for us,” said his landlord, who was very close to him, adding with a chuckle: “And it sounds better than what it was.”

Despite always wearing all his gear, the crash claimed Workman's life.

Earlier that day, there was another wrong-way driving incident in the same area.

WATCH: Dashcam video shows moment UHP trooper rams wrong-way driver on I-15

“We are dealing with extremely bad driving behavior way more frequently than we were just two years ago," UHP Col. Michael Rapich said that day.

The Saturday after the deadly crash, many gathered at Hatch Park near the crash to remember Workman, but also to fight for change for the future.

“I can't bring my brother back, but I can help to make sure that this doesn't happen to anyone else,” said Katie Workman, Greg Workman's sister. "This is not one of those things that you can't make a change on. This is something that there is very, very easy legislation that we could pass through that could make a difference. And we would like to formally ask the Utah State Legislature to work with us after the session is over on drafting a bill that can help make sure that no one else has to lose someone like Greg.”

Aside from the change they hope for, the group gave a touching tribute to their friend.

According to the UHP, there have been 28 wrong-way crashes in the state just this year, which have resulted in three deaths (including Workman's).

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family with funeral costs.