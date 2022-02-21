Governor thanks UHP trooper who stopped wrong-way driver on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Highway Patrol officer stopped a wrong-way driver on I-15 Sunday morning before it collided with other motorists.

At 4:18 a.m., UHP troopers responded to a report of a red SUV traveling southbound in the northbound lanes at 600 South.

Trooper Devin Henson spotted the vehicle near 4500 South.

The driver of the SUV tried to swerve around the patrol car, but the front of the trooper’s car made contact with the driver’s side of the SUV, bringing it to a stop.

Trooper Hensen received minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was treated at the scene and arrested and booked into jail for suspicion of DUI.

Governor Spencer Cox tweeted out praise for Trooper Henson’s quick actions and bravery which no doubt saved lives this morning.

UHP troopers have stopped 29 wrong-way vehicles so far in 2022. Last year, they located 158 wrong-way drivers in Utah.

