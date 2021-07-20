Vigil planned for man who died hiking Bridal Falls

PROVO CANYON, Utah — A Utah man died while hiking with his fiancee's son at Bridal Falls on July 17, and his family and friends are planning a vigil in his memory tonight and ask for help for the family he left behind.

Adrian Vanderklis, 40, was hiking with his fiancee's nine-year-old son, when he fell coming down a steep section of the hike. The boy made it down safely, but Vanderklis' body was found by rescue crews searching for the Roosevelt resident.

Tonight's vigil will be held in the main parking lot for Bridal Falls at 7:30pm, but friends also set up a GoFundMe page to help support his young family in the next few months as they transition to life without him.

Adrian was the sole provider for his fiancee and three children, with the youngest only nine-months old. The family was in the middle of a move from eastern Utah for employment reasons, so now find themselves between homes.

He is remembered as an amazing father and friend; friends say that any help will be appreciated.