Vigil planned for Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan

SALT LAKE CITY — A vigil is planned in honor of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover Sunday night at the Utah State Capitol.

Hoover, who was one of 13 service members killed Thursday in Kabul, was a Marine from Utah.

WATCH: Father, friend of Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan reflect on his life, sacrifice

The event will take place Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on the south steps of the Capitol building.

His family will be in attendance, as well as several other public figures:

Jennie Taylor (widow of Maj. Brent Taylor)

Gov. Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Second Gentleman Gabe Henderson

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mitt Romney

Rep. John Curtis

Rep. Blake Moore

Rep. Burgess Owens

Rep. Chris Stewart

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams

Attorney General Sean Reyes

There will be a prayer, followed by words from family members and friends, then other speakers including some of the public figures listed above. There will also be a musical number, and a military honor guard will present the colors and play "Taps."

READ: Wyoming Marine, dad-to-be killed in Afghanistan attack

Open flames will not be allowed, but organizers say battery-operated tea lights and "other light sources" are welcome.

FOX 13 will stream the full event live on our website and Facebook page.