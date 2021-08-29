Watch
Vigil planned for Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan

Hoover family
U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover
Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 19:02:35-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A vigil is planned in honor of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover Sunday night at the Utah State Capitol.

Hoover, who was one of 13 service members killed Thursday in Kabul, was a Marine from Utah.

The event will take place Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on the south steps of the Capitol building.

His family will be in attendance, as well as several other public figures:

  • Jennie Taylor (widow of Maj. Brent Taylor)
  • Gov. Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox
  • Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Second Gentleman Gabe Henderson
  • Sen. Mike Lee
  • Sen. Mitt Romney
  • Rep. John Curtis
  • Rep. Blake Moore
  • Rep. Burgess Owens
  • Rep. Chris Stewart
  • Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams
  • Attorney General Sean Reyes

There will be a prayer, followed by words from family members and friends, then other speakers including some of the public figures listed above. There will also be a musical number, and a military honor guard will present the colors and play "Taps."

Open flames will not be allowed, but organizers say battery-operated tea lights and "other light sources" are welcome.

FOX 13 will stream the full event live on our website and Facebook page.

