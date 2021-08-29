Vigil planned for Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan

SALT LAKE CITY — A vigil is planned in honor of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover Sunday night at the Utah State Capitol.
Hoover, who was one of 13 service members killed Thursday in Kabul, was a Marine from Utah.
WATCH: Father, friend of Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan reflect on his life, sacrifice
The event will take place Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on the south steps of the Capitol building.
His family will be in attendance, as well as several other public figures:
- Jennie Taylor (widow of Maj. Brent Taylor)
- Gov. Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox
- Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Second Gentleman Gabe Henderson
- Sen. Mike Lee
- Sen. Mitt Romney
- Rep. John Curtis
- Rep. Blake Moore
- Rep. Burgess Owens
- Rep. Chris Stewart
- Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams
- Attorney General Sean Reyes
There will be a prayer, followed by words from family members and friends, then other speakers including some of the public figures listed above. There will also be a musical number, and a military honor guard will present the colors and play "Taps."
READ: Wyoming Marine, dad-to-be killed in Afghanistan attack
Open flames will not be allowed, but organizers say battery-operated tea lights and "other light sources" are welcome.
FOX 13 will stream the full event live on our website and Facebook page.