Vineyard woman dies after carbon monoxide poisoning in Utah County

VINEYARD, Utah — One person is dead after carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Vineyard home hospitalized multiple people last week.

Utah County Sheriff's Office announced that the woman, 24-year-old Angelica Maria Avila Almanza, was on life support and later died Sunday.

Investigators believe Avila Almanza and a man were in the garage and may have been running the car motor so they could use the air conditioning, with all entrances to the garage being closed. The garage itself did not contain a carbon monoxide sensor.

A 27-year-old woman and three young children inside the home were taken to the hospital to be treated and were later released.

Investigators found carbon monoxide sensors inside the apartment which eventually activated.

When those sensors were alarmed, four other occupants had left the apartment to call 911.

