6 people hospitalized after gas leak in Utah County home

VINEYARD, Utah — Multiple people were hospitalized early Wednesday after a gas leak inside a Vineyard home.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office says six people were taken to the hospital, with two in critical condition, after the carbon monoxide leak at the home near 300 North and 750 East.

First responders received a call just after 3 a.m.

Of the six people treated, four were in the home, including three young children, and two were in the garage.

A 24-year-old woman received CPR at the scene and was taken to Timpanogos Hospital in critical condition, and is being transported to another hospital in Murray.

The condition of the other critical patient is not known.

Carbon monoxide alarms alerted those inside the house that there was a leak of some sort.

