Visitors deface Antelope Canyon with graffiti, human waste

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Rangers at Glen Canyon National Recreational Area in southern Utah say they were recently forced to clean up after visitors left graffiti and human waste in the park.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

About 550 square feet of graffiti had to be removed from the walls of Antelope Canyon, according to the park's Facebook page. The vandalism was seen in multiple areas in the canyon.

Photos showed two rangers scrubbing the walls clean of graffiti.

When rangers kayaked to the canyon, "the smell of sewage was robust," the social media post said.

"Our rangers are going to Antelope Canyon as often as they can, but they can’t be there all the time. We are all sharing this beautiful space," the park said. "Please respect everyone else that comes to visit by not leaving illegal graffiti or waste behind."