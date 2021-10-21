Vivint Arena welcomes full house of fans for opening Utah Jazz game

SALT LAKE CITY — The Vivint Arena welcomed a full house of Utah Jazz fans Wednesday night in their opening season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The arena hosted a block party hours before tipoff to give fans time to dance, eat and celebrate a hopefully successful season.

“Excited for a good season,” said Travis Colbert. “We fly out of St. George, Utah, fly to the game, watch the games, then fly home tomorrow and work.”

Fans are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the game.

The extra step of protocols didn’t phase fans. They were more focused on having a good time and seeing a win.

“It’s awesome,” said Caden Cole. “The band sounds great. I had some food truck food. It was really good.”

Inside the Silver Moon Taqueria food truck, owner Clayton Greenhalgh grew up going to Jazz games as a kid, now he’s working but still cheering them on.

“It’s a great environment to be apart of and we love it,” he said.

Even restaurants blocks away, like Chedda Burger in the Gateway Mall, feel the energy and see the business.

“It’s nice to look at the tips at the end of the day, but it’s really fun to just see everybody who’s coming out to support their team,” said Cameron Eden.