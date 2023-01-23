Volunteers needed to count Utah's homeless population

SALT LAKE CITY — Volunteers are needed to help in the annual statewide count of people experiencing homelessness.

The point-in-time count takes place between January 26-January 28. Volunteers conducting the survey ask those who are experiencing homelessness where they slept on January 25.

“We want to understand how many people are out there and on the streets and that helps us and the local homeless council communities to organize resources that are needed and what the gaps are,” said Tricia Davis, the assistant director of the state’s Office of Homeless Services.

Volunteers in each of the 13 local homelessness councils across Utah will conduct the survey in the early morning hours.

The point-in-time count for 2022 found 3,556 people experiencing homelessness.

“It makes our count more accurate the more people we have out there,” Davis said. “Also, it’s a really good opportunity to interact with unsheltered individuals. There is a lot to learn.”

The issue isn’t limited to Salt Lake county. Volunteers will also be working in rural Utah and smaller cities.

“St. George has a robust response system, Ogden, domestic violence shelters all over the state which is related to homelessness,” said Wayne Niederhauser, the Utah Homeless Coordinator. “We have an interest from Blanding to Logan to Vernal and Tooele."

Those who sign up to volunteer will be asked to take an online training course.

Interested volunteers can sign up here.