Millcreek elementary school celebrates 'Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day'

MILLCREEK, Utah — Thousands of students, parents, and teachers nationwide put on their walking shoes Tuesday morning in celebration of "Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day" to honor the first African American student to integrate the formerly all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans on November 14, 1960.

"We're all just going to walk together as one to enter the school; Ruby Bridges did it alone, but today we're going to do it all together,"said William Penn Elementary President-Elect April Flores.

It is a day of celebration for all in the Millcreek community.

"William Penn Elementary, where this celebration is being held, is a diverse school due to a school closure. We have a lot of kids attending William Penn now from the West side of our city, so this school has overnight become a lot more diverse, said Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini.

"It's awesome to see this kind of educational value being taught to all kids."

As students started their walk with cheers, they also thought about the hardships Ruby faced being the first to integrate William Frantz Elementary 63 years ago.

"I heard our kids reading Ruby Bridges stories with our librarian yesterday, and she talked about how Ruby was in a classroom by herself for an entire year . . . hopefully they realize yes, it was unfair, and things should not be like that, said Flores.

"We need to champion for others and stand up for others despite the circumstance."

Students are William Penn thought it was "completely bonkers" that not all races of people should go to the same school and have the same rights.

"I think it's active learning—it's not just learning it in a book, it's doing something. The walk itself doesn't change their lives, but they hopefully think a lot about it," said William Penn parent Angie Grace.

Ruby's story is one of courage and inclusiveness, which the school hopes will echo for future generations.

"Our school and PTA have the same values as Ruby. She's a champion for anti-bullying, ending racism, kindness, inclusivity and just welcoming everyone despite our differences," said Flores.

It is a sentiment shared by William Penn parents.

"We talk a lot about being anti-racist," said Grace.

"It's not enough to passively try to not be racist—we need to actively be inclusive."

