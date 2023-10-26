Walmart employee run over, critically injured in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, Utah — A Harrisville Walmart employee was critically injured Thursday after being run over by a car that had been using the store's gas station.

The unidentified employee, who had set up traffic cones and was wearing a safety vest, was cleaning a fuel tank access point when she was run over as a driver pulled away from a pump.

Following the incident, the woman was pinned under the vehicle and had to be freed by first responders who then started CPR on the scene before she was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Harrisville police say the woman has since stabilized and is now in the hospital's intensive care unit.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police, who say it appears the incident was a "really unfortunate accident."

Police added that with Halloween coming up that drivers should be aware and look around before pulling out of a driveway or backing up.

