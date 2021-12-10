Want to visit Arches National Park? Better get a reservation

MOAB, Utah — Utah's popular Arches National Park is about to take a page out of the Disneyland playbook when it comes to guest admissions.

The National Park Service announced Friday it will begin a timed entry system that will require guests to make reservations to visit the iconic park in southern Utah.

Beginning April 3 and running through Oct. 3, visitors must book a first-come, first served reservation online. Once a reservation is booked, guests will receive a timed entry ticket that will allow them to enter Arches during a one-hour window.

Once guests enter the park, they can stay as long as they wish throughout the day.

Park officials will release reservations three months in advance of monthly blocks:

April reservations (April 3–30) open January 3.

May reservations (May 1–31) open February 1.

June reservations (June 1–30) open March 1.

July reservations (July 1–31) open April 1.

August reservations (August 1–31) open May 1.

September reservations (September 1–30) open June 1.

October reservations (October 1–3) open July 1.

From 2009 to 2019, visitors to Arches National Park increased 66% to over 1,659,700 people, creating overcrowding and congestion throughout the area.

“By implementing a temporary, timed entry reservation system, our goal is to better spread visitation throughout the day to reduce traffic congestion and visitor crowding. We believe this will create a higher-quality experience while maximizing access for our visitors,” said Arches National Park Superintendent Patricia Trap.

The park will make a limited amount of reservations available for those without at 6 p.m. the day before entry.

Reservations will not be required for those with camping and backcountry permits.