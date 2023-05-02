Warnings cancelled but flooding still possible amid spring melt

SALT LAKE CITY — A flood warning for the Weber River near Plain City was cancelled Tuesday but experts warn that the cancellation doesn't mean flood risks and dangers are over yet.

National Weather Service

Though the flood warning was lifted, the National Weather Service reports flows for the Weber River will be in the "action range" into next week, so residents should be watchful.

Tuesday morning, the river is still in action range at 26.08 feet but the "flood stage" is categorized at 27 feet, so the river still has a ways to fill before flooding over.

Nearby in Ogden Canyon, Utah Highway Patrol troopers shut down both directions of traffic between mileposts 10-12 due to flooding.

Utah Department of Public Safety

Photos show water puddling on the road and spilling off the edge underneath traffic barriers.

Utah Department of Public Safety

The flood warning for East Canyon Creek near Jeremy Ranch was also cancelled Tuesday as flows were not expected to reach the criteria for flooding.

The Creek was at just under 7 feet Tuesday afternoon and "action range" for the creek is listed at 7.9 feet.

NWS

Other areas throughout Utah were shut down due to flooding and in an effort to protect residents.

In Logan, Trapper Park, located at 1497 South 1600 West was closed "until further notice" due to flood waters, the City of Logan wrote in a tweet.

Flood warnings and watches for many streams, creeks and rivers were issued Sunday night and Monday morning as warm temperatures rapidly melted snow.

The warnings and watches impacted the south fork of the Ogden River, the Sevier River, Thistle Creek, Spanish Forl

Emigration Creek in Salt Lake City has been an area of concern as officials have been monitoring potential impacts for residents and streets.

No major damage has been reported due to flooding over the past several days, but Utahns are preparing with sandbag-lined streets and by keeping drainage systems clear, ready for the influx of water.

