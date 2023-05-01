Flood warnings and advisories put in place near rivers, creeks across Utah as snow melts

SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures heat up and snow melts, officials are keeping a watchful eye on flooding across the state and issued flood warnings and advisories effective for the majority of the week.

Overall, experts say all rivers, creeks and streams will be running high as summer-like temperatures overtake Utah to start off the month of May.

The National Weather Service put a flood warning in place Sunday night until Thursday morning for the Emigration Creek area.

National Weather Service

They report the creek exceeded flood flow Sunday night, and say there's a moderate risk for flooding.

Although the creek will drop below flood flow Monday morning, it's expected to rise again as temperatures may reach the upper 80s throughout the day, continually melting mountain snow.

NWS believes only minor flooding will impact the area, but warns individuals that they should consider using sandbags to protect their property from any water damage.

The warning comes just weeks after the area saw intense flooding. Voluntary evacuation orders were given to residents in the area and hundreds of volunteers filled sandbags to direct water safely away from homes.

READ: Garden City enacts state of emergency due to runoff, flooding

In Weber County, The Utah Department of Transportation reported that flooding impacted both directions in Ogden Canyon, although further details about the situation were not immediately known.

The lower Weber River at Plain City was placed under a flood watch "until further notice" as farmland adjacent to the river is expected to be impacted by flood waters.

National Weather Service

A flood advisory was put in effect for areas near Thistle Creek in Sanpete and Utah Counties on Sunday night through Tuesday morning as law enforcement reported flooding on the road.

Due to the flooding, officials put road closures in place Monday morning for both directions of U.S. 89 in Spanish Fork Canyon.

I was told hard closure both directions by UDOT on scene. https://t.co/SIMlOWbG7I — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) May 1, 2023

In far northern Utah, a flood warning was issued Sunday night through Friday morning as NWS reported minor flooding would impact farmland and low-lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of Paradise.

National Weather Service

NWS also reports that excessive runoff may result in flooding below the Hyrum Reservoir along Little Bear River as an areal flood watch was put in effect for portions of Cache County from Sunday night to Friday morning.

National Weather Service

Experts warn that should drivers come across flood waters on the roads, they should turn around and not attempt to drive through flooded areas.