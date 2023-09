OGDEN, Utah — Health officials have issued a warning after a rabid bat was found on an Ogden trail recently.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department said the bat was found on a trail in the area of the Ogden Botanical Gardens at 1750 Monroe Boulevard.

As rabies is spread through direct contact and 100 percent fatal, officials say if people or their pets had contact with a bat to call the health department at 801-430-8390.