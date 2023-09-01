Warning issued as bat tests positive for rabies at skate park

DRAPER, Utah — A warning was issued by the Salt Lake County Health Department after a bat tested positive for rabies this week at a skate park.

The bat was found at Draper City Skate Park, located at 13390 South 300 East on Tuesday.

Officials warn that if you or your child were touched by the bat, it's essential to call the health department to be evaluated for rabies.

"Rabies is considered 100% fatal if not treated before symptoms appear," the warning reads. "If you encounter a bat, DO NOT TOUCH IT or attempt to harm it."

In response to the positive test, signs with the warning have been posted around the skate park.

The skate park is still open as the infected bat was taken away from the area, officials explained.

This isn't the only instance where a rabid bat was found within the county. In June, a bat tested positive for rabies in Salt Lake City.

Rabid bats have also been found near Arches National Park and at Dinosaur National Monument this summer.

Previously, the health department told FOX 13 News that only about one percent of bats carry the disease, although they are the number one source of rabies in Utah.

Also in Salt Lake City, hundreds of bats were discovered at Highland High School as the new school year was beginning. Officials worked for days to remove the creatures and assured that there was no health risk so long as everyone gave the bats space.