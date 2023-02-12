Washington City man arrested for sex abuse, voyeurism charges

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A Washington City man is facing three counts of child sex abuse and one count of voyeurism after being arrested Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Jared Weaver, 49, was booked into Washington County Jail after a now-adult victim came forward to police about sexual abuse she had experienced when she was a minor.

According to the probable cause statement filed by police, Weaver held a position of trust over the victim, and frequently pushed her to dress in more revealing clothing, purchasing specific outfits for her to wear, and eventually escalating to the point where he would walk in on her while she was in the shower, making sexual remarks.

The victim later described multiple instances where Weaver touched her inappropriately, including sleeping in the same bed as her when she stayed in his home.

The same day the victim was talking with police, officers made contact with Weaver near the Washington City Police Department building, who appeared to be trying to find the victim. During the encounter, he became irate and began yelling at the officers.

When conducting a follow up investigation, officers learned that Weaver expressed both suicidal and homicidal ideations, with those familiar telling them he would say things like "he was not sure he would be able to make it through the night" as well as stating he would return home with a firearm.

Officers later learned that Weaver had alluded to the recent murder-suicide in Enoch, saying he could "understand and... pondered the idea of taking his family to a better place." Police later took Weaver into custody for questioning.

During the interview, Weaver told officers that he had been emotional, but would not state why. When confronted with the allegations, he first stated he wanted to counter the statements made by victim, later recanting and asking for an attorney.

Weaver is currently being held without bail pending trial.

