Fatal three-vehicle crash in Washington County leads to road closures

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A three-vehicle crash that also involved a motorcycle on State Route 59 in Washington County has closed down part of the roadway and sent several people to the hospital. One person had to be airlifted in critical condition.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Friday morning near mile marker 14 on SR-59. An eastbound vehicle allegedly attempted an improper pass, which caused a collision between the three vehicles and a motorcycle.

What happened after the collision is still under investigation.

One person was initially thought to be dead, but was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Another person needed to be extricated from their vehicle.

Another driver, who was airlifted to the hospital, has died.

At this time, the eastbound lane is closed and officials are alternating traffic in the westbound lanes. They expect the closure to last several hours.