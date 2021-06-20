Watch
Water boil advisory lifted in Mapleton

Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 20, 2021
The Division of Drinking water has lifted a boil order has been in effect since Thursday in Mapleton.

City officials collected eight follow-up samples throughout the city on Friday and nine samples on Saturday. None of the samples showed any signs of coliform and E. coli bacteria, indicating the drinking water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.

It is still recommended that Mapleton residents do the following:

  • Purge all water-using fixtures and appliances of standing water. This includes ice machines, beverage makers, and hot water heaters.
  • Clean and sanitize all fixtures, sinks, and equipment connected to the waterlines.
  • Flush the building's water lines for at least two minutes.
  • Clean faucet screens
  • Clean the water line strainers on mechanical dishwashing machines.
  • Consult with your primary physician if you experience any E. coli-related illness.
