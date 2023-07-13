Water conditions in Utah continue to look up despite intense heat

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after the record-breaking winter wrapped up in Utah, the state is still reaping its benefits with a positive water condition outlook overall.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources says conditions have made for a gradual melt-off of the snow, which has immensely helped in replenishing water reserves and "achieving positive milestones" overall.

Data reports that Utah has received 137% of normal precipitation. It's an impressive feat, and even more impressive considering that the state was 7% below normal in July 2022.

In addition, the state's reservoir storage is at 86%. A normal percentage for this time of year is 72% and in July 2022, reservoirs were only 59% full.

Officials report that a huge factor that helped reservoirs, streams, rivers and lakes fill was the soil moisture. Thanks to the record snow pack, instead of water being soaked into the soil, it was able to run off into other bodies of water.

As of July 13, the soil was 48.1% saturated. At the same time in 2022, the soil was about ten percent less saturated.

The Great Salt Lake also hit its peak elevation at 41,940 feet, which is roughly 5.5 feet above the record low set last November, FOX 13 News has previously reported. Now, lake levels will experience a decline until around October.

Thanks to the rising water, boats were returned to the marina at the Great Salt Lake in early June.

The salinity in the lake has also returned to favorable levels.

While all signs are pointing in a positive direction concerning water in Utah, officials warn that "ongoing conservation efforts" are needed to continue the upward momentum.

"With the continued support and cooperation of community members, policymakers and legislators, we are confident in maintaining a resilient water supply in Utah," a news release reads in part.