Water main break causes massive sinkhole in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A water line burst Friday afternoon in Spanish Fork, causing a large sinkhole to open up on one of the city's streets.

Spanish Fork City said water main break occurred on 800 East, which is now closed between 100 North and 100 South. The public is urged to avoid the area.

The hole covers nearly the entire road and is filled with muddy water.

The city also said residents in the area will have "little to no" water pressure for a few hours.

