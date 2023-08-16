Watch Now
Water main break in West Jordan leads to sinkhole

West Jordan City
Posted at 8:33 PM, Aug 15, 2023
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A sinkhole opened up on a West Jordan street Tuesday evening after a water pipe burst.

West Jordan city officials said there was a water main break around 6:15 p.m. near 9000 South and 2900 West. A sinkhole then formed on 9000 South, forcing the westbound lanes of the road to close while crews work to repair the damage.

The water was shut off in the area, and firefighters used sandbags to prevent nearby homes from being flooded.

Eight homes will be without water for a few more hours as of 8 p.m., but the city is providing those homes with bottled water in the meantime.

Crews are working on a temporary fix so that the road will be usable Wednesday morning. The city will return and fix the damage permanently later in the week.

The cause of the break is not yet known, but it is under investigation.

