Waterfall of flooding seen cascading off Payson Canyon road

PAYSON, Utah — Flooding continues to cause issues on roads across Utah and a new video shows how the influx of water has taken a toll in Payson Canyon.

In video and photos from Jason Robinson, water can be seen cascading off the road into the canyon below.

Jason Robinson

The images were captured on Saturday along Nebo Loop Road just past the entrance to the Shamrock Creek trailhead.

It appears a chunk of the road was also washed away by the intense flow of water.

Officials report the roads in that area were previously closed due to a high flooding advisory and potentially dangerous conditions.

Jason Robinson

It's unclear when crews will be able to access the area to assess and repair the damage.

Less than two weeks ago, Ogden Canyon was also closed after a portion of the road got washed away by high water flowing in the Ogden River.

Mudslides and landslides have also impacted homes and roads across northern Utah as warm temperatures continue to melt a record-breaking snowpack that was received over the last several months.