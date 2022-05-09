Wayward pig now missing from Kaysville neighborhood

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A big with the skills of Houdini is now missing from a Kaysville neighborhood.

The wayward pig was seen walking aimlessly along city streets over the weekend before a resident, Kambree Miller, and police were able to corral it inside a backyard.

While the plan was to start looking for the hog's rightful owner on Sunday morning, Miller said the animal had pulled a disappearing act when she went to check on the sneaky swine.

Now the unnamed pig is missing in action somewhere in the Kaysville area. Those who see it are asked to call police.