WCC supports BYU investigation into volleyball game incident

PROVO, Utah — The West Coast Conference announced Tuesday that it has reviewed Brigham Young University's response to the recent allegations of a fan shouting racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player.

The WCC said it determined BYU's investigation was "transparent and thorough" — however, conference officials said that does not mean the claims of racial abuse at the game on Aug. 26 did not occur.

BYU said last week that its investigation found no evidence of racial slurs being used by the man who was initially banned from all athletic events.

"Upon review of the information received, we believe the institution implemented the appropriate game management protocols during the match and has since taken the appropriate actions to thoroughly investigate this incident," the WCC's statement read in part. "We also believe BYU has adopted appropriate measures and policies to help avoid future incidents."

"BYU’s inability to locate perpetrator(s) does not mean the remarks were not said and does not mean BYU did not put the appropriate resources, time, and effort into their investigation," the conference's statement continued.