Weber Basin to receive $14 M in federal funding for water resuse project

WEBER, Utah — Utah is slated to receive federal funding of over $14 million from the U.S. Department of the Interior as part of a $300 million package under a bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law late last year.

This funding will go to the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District for help in planning, designing, and constructing of water reuse projects.

In June, Weber Basin implemented new watering restrictions because of worsening drought conditions.

Projects selected for funding are expected to increase annual capacity by approximately 213,000 acre-feet of water, enought to support over 850,000 people.

"Water reuse helps communities diversify their water supply as they are facing an unprecedented drought and a changing climate," said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton.

“These projects will provide flexibility for communities and help them stretch their current drinking supplies as they will be treating wastewater that continues to be available."

Weber Basin Water Conservancy District was one of 25 projects in the country selected for funding.