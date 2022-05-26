Weber Co. boy rescued after being stuck in mud up to armpits

FARR WEST, Utah — A Utah teenager is one tough mudder, and he's got the dirty shirt to prove it!

The 14-year-old boy was walking through swampy water in Farr West on Wednesday when he sunk into the ground. Soon after, the teen was stuck in the mud up to his armpits.

After receiving a call of entrapment around 5 p.m., the Weber County Sheriff's Office and Weber Fire District used ropes to pull the boy out from his sticky predicament and reunited him with his family.

The boy was uninjured during the muddy encounter.

"Not to worry, a little Tide and that shirt will be as good as new," the sheriff's office reported.