Weber County deputies involved in 'critical' shooting incident in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office said at least one officer was involved in a "critical incident" in Hooper on Tuesday.

According to officials, the department responded to a domestic violence call in the area of 5200 West and 2600 South. During the incident, a male suspect produced a weapon, leading to an officer shooting the suspect.

All of the deputies involved in the incident were unharmed.

Authorities did not say if the suspect was still alive or his condition.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story