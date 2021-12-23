Watch
Weber County deputy gets down in school dance contest

Jodi Zampedri Cleveland
Deputy Cody Child shows off his dance moves during contest at Wahlquist Jr. High School in Farr West.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 23, 2021
FARR WEST, Utah — One Weber County Sheriff's Office deputy had the right stuff to join the force, but he also had the right moves to wow some local kids.

During a dance contest at Wahlquist Jr. High School in Farr West, Deputy Cody Child showed the students how it's done.

Child took center stage in front of the kids, breaking out his slick moves to a load roar of approval.

When it was all said and done, the students voted Child the contest winner, proving that once in a while, the "old folks" can get down with the best of them.

