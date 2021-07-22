Watch
Weber County officials ask for help in locating man with traumatic brain injury

Posted at 8:39 PM, Jul 21, 2021
WEST HAVEN, Utah — Officials in Weber County are asking for help to find a missing man with a traumatic brain injury.

56-year-old James Shiery walked away from the West Haven care facility at 2700 W. 3300 S. in West Haven and was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

He is 5'10" tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and a long brownish gray beard. Shiery was last seen in a Real Tree camo hat with a Ford sign on it, Levi style jean jacket and black shirt.

Shiery does have a traumatic brain injury.

If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, contact Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.

