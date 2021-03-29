Weber County sergeant dies 'unexpectedly'

WEST POINT, Utah -- A Weber County Sheriff's sergeant passed away Wednesday at age 41.

Sgt. Spencer Stockard was with the sheriff's office for 17 years, according to his obituary that was shared on social media Sunday.

Stockard died "unexpectedly," the obituary stated, but the cause of his death was not specified.

"The Weber County Sheriff's Office would like to express their condolences to the family and loved ones of Sergeant Stockard. Spencer was an important part of our Sheriff's Office family, and his loss will be felt deeply," the post read.

Stockard leaves behind a wife and their five children.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary. The obituary states that friends can visit the family Monday from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. The service will be live-streamed; details will be provided on his obituary webpage.

A charitable account for the Stockard family has been set up at America First Credit Union "in lieu of flowers," the obituary read.