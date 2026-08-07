Ogden Airport hosts annual car show to help after-school programs for students

OGDEN, Utah — A car show is coming to the Ogden Airport this weekend.

It's the fifth year of the car show, with proceeds for Youth Impact Ogden, a non-profit after-school program helping at-risk kids in Weber and Davis Counties.

The organizer, Ethan Gerena, said it's a cause that's important to him.

"I graduated from the program; I had a lot of fun going there when I was growing up,” he said.

He attended the program from fourth grade to senior year and said they help with homework, a safe place to be after school and other activities as well.

“I think I’m a pretty good example of things that came out of the program and I like to give back due to that,” he said.

Gerena’s company, Infinite Roads Events, hosts other events as well. He said he wanted to use his passion for cars to help other kids benefit from the program like he did.

He said they usually have over 100 cars in the show, and it is 15 dollars to enter your car in the show. To register your car, follow the link here.

It is free to attend and be at the show.

They also have vendors and food trucks, intending to help kids in our neighborhoods who need it. The event will be on August 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You can find more details about the event here.