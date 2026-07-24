Pineview Reservoir visitors, businesses work through pipeline repairs

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Your eyes are not deceiving you when visiting Pineview Reservoir. As Ogden City replaces a decades-old drinking water pipeline flowing under the reservoir, crews are dropping water levels to about 2 percent to do those repairs.

"I came last year; the water levels were higher," said Ogden resident Noemy Millan on Friday. "I did notice when I got here that the levels were significantly lower."

Casey Pratt is a managing partner at Club Rec and says the water level drop is not just an unattractive view.

"It's definitely sad. It's not good for business, it's not good for us, and the other local businesses up here because a lot of us depend on this tourism and we depend on people coming to the lake. So once that's over, it's definitely not ideal," Pratt said.

The driest winter on record has led to some critically low reservoirs, and no buffer for next year:

The driest winter on record has led to some critically low reservoirs, and no buffer for next year

Despite the work being done, it's not all gloom and doom, and hasn't stopped people from coming out and recreating. Visitors can still kayak, paddleboard, fish, hang out on the beach, and ride boats in some spots.

"It's unfortunate that it's dropping this early," said visitor Reggie Wilson. "I understand the work that has to be done, but it's unfortunate to have the boating season cut a little short."

Utah is lowering water levels in this reservoir in the middle of a drought:

Utah is lowering water levels in this reservoir in the middle of a drought

Wilson said the boat ramp at Cemetery Point was busier Friday, partly because it's the only one left open for motorized boats. Anderson Cove closed its ramp earlier this week.

"I think a lot of people know that it might be one of the last weekends they can get out, so they're going to come out and have a good time," Pratt explained.

Businesses and visitors are doing their best to row with the flow.

"There's plenty of water to get out and have fun," said Pratt. "And we'll be here as long as we can. Where people can still safely get out and recreate."