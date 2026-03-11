Roy man accused of shooting friend in head while doing quick draw drills

ROY, Utah — A Roy man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he shot his friend in the head while both were doing quick draw drills.

Benjamin Garrett Davis, 24, was arrested Sunday and is being held without bail.

According to court documents, Davis told investigators that he and his unidentified friend were doing drills with their firearms, which he claimed were unloaded. Davis did admit to police that he pointed his gun at his friend and pulled the trigger.

In video footage from inside the home, both men can allegedly be seen drawing their guns and pointing them directly at each other. During one of the drills, police said Davis' gun went off. Investigators claimed a second angle shows Davis dropping his gun with a panicked expression after it was fired.

After being shot, the victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.