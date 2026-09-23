South Ogden homeowner concerned about damage, future impacts on her property from city construction project

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — As South Ogden is doing a major road reconstruction project on Chimes View Drive, a homeowner in the area is worried about the impact of the construction on her property.

"I actually love the construction project,” said Karin Petrovich. “I think it’s going to be a huge asset to the neighborhood."

She bought her home in South Ogden in 2022. But her neighborhood looks a little different now.

"A total tear-out and reconstruction of the right-of-way, so that includes sidewalk on both sides, curbs, gutters, park strips, the road,” explained South Ogden city manager Matt Dixon.

He said the project is years in the making, with the goal of replacing aging infrastructure and making the street more accessible and ADA-compliant.

But through this major city project, Petrovich said it's been an uphill battle for her.

"I am fed up and frustrated, and if I need to stand out here to protect my property, I will,” she said. “I’m disappointed."

She said she's worried the city is encroaching on her property with the new sidewalk.

"This will likely go into my property,” she explained, using her measuring tape to point out distances and her property line. “This curved area is where the back of the form is, for the raised curb that they are going to pour."

Dixon said they are confident that the sidewalk is being constructed on city property.

“But given that Ms. Petrovich is concerned, we said, ‘OK, great, let’s double-check and let’s be sure that we believe we are within the city's right of way,'" Dixon said.

Petrovich said the city has not stuck to their word of fixing damages within 30 days. She said gashes on her concrete wall happened in May, and a crack in the wall has deepened. Dixon said they are working with the contractor's insurance to figure out next steps.

She said she is also upset that with another sidewalk, the city is not matching the elevation of her driveway, as she was previously told.

“Over here they told me they were going to have everything flush and match my existing driveway and sidewalk, but it’s already four inches up,” Petrovich added.

She has asked the city to wait to pour concrete in front of her home until they can figure out the right height of the sidewalk.

"With the lack of matching elevations, it will cause flooding on my property, which will then cause flooding into my house and my entire first floor,” she said.

"My understanding is those sidewalks should be sloping towards the road and the runoff should follow," Dixon clarified. "If it comes off the sidewalk, it should be directed towards the road."

He said they are doing what they can to help and find a way forward.

"We don’t enjoy when things don’t work out well, and it’s not comfortable for the residents, it’s not comfortable for us, but we're trying to work hard to avoid those situations,” Dixon said.

He also said he wants residents with concerns to reach out so they can try to find a solution if any problems arise.

Petrovich said crews also damaged her car during construction.

"Hopefully I at least get made whole, so I can be done with this and move on and enjoy the new open road,” she said.