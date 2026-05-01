We Defy Foundation helps Ogden's veterans transition to life after military

OGDEN, Utah — A non-profit is helping veterans in Ogden find ways to cope and transition after a life in the military.

Stephen Zeglen was in the Air Force for nearly his entire adult life, and now at the West Side Gym, he's suiting up for a different role entirely.

"I went to school with [the airforce] for 4 years and then was active duty for ten years," he said. "Jiu-jitsu as a whole is very welcoming, to other people, yes we hit each other, we choke each other, but at the end of the day, everybody is very encouraging and is trying to get better."

This gym is part of "We Defy", a nationwide foundation helping veterans by helping them learn Jiu-Jitsu.

So far, they've helped 14 athletes across Utah through the program. But for those involved, like Program Director Ryan Veldhuizen, the training goes beyond the sport.

"In the beginning, I thought it was just because I like wrestling, turns out it was the camaraderie. This was the flightline I was missing from my military career," he said.

Finding that guidance and direction after serving with a new sense of community is what he hopes to nurture.

"It is a common factor that adversity... then you get out and then you get out and you dont have that community, you don't have that same common experience, so this is something where veterans have a community and a common experience."