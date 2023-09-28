Weber High principal retires 'effective immediately' after being placed on leave

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — More than one month after the principal of Weber High School was placed on leave over complaints of "unprofessional conduct," she announced her retirement.

Chris Earnest was put on leave on August 16, just before the new school year began as an investigation was launched into how she handled recruiting violations at the school.

Allegations claimed there were coaches at the school who were recruiting students from the Davis School District. It was ultimately decided that a coach exercised "undue influence" during the recruitment process.

The school district previously told FOX 13 News that Earnest became involved in helping with the investigation and taking administrative action against the coaches, if necessary.

During a follow-up investigation, the decision was made to release assistant Coach Conners, who was an at-will employee and could be dismissed at any time without cause, the district told FOX 13 News earlier this month.

Coach Anderson, a head coach at the school, was suspended for one game. Although there was no evidence to indicate he exercised undue influence during recruiting, "head coaches are responsible for the conduct of their coaching staff and overseeing operations of the program," the district said.

After the investigation, complaints arose against Earnest, claiming "unprofessional conduct and potential violations of District policies."

Further details on exactly what the complaints claimed, as well as how many complaints were received and who filed them, were not made available.

More than six weeks after Earnest was placed on leave, the district announced she decided to retire.

"Ms. Earnest has been working for Weber School District for over 30 years, and has earned her retirement benefits," a statement from the district reads in part. "As the investigation drew to a close, Ms. Earnest let the district know, through her attorney, that she will be retiring effective immediately. Because Ms. Earnest chose to retire, there is nothing further for the district to do. The district wishes to thank Ms. Earnest for her 31 years of dedicated service as a teacher and school administrator in Weber School District."

In the statement, the district recognized that the investigation "took longer than the district would have liked" and the stress it placed on Earnest.

In the weeks of Earnest's absence, Ryan Kachold, an assistant principal at the school, stepped in to assume her responsibilities.

Now, the district is working to fill the permanent vacancy left in the aftermath of Earnest's retirement.