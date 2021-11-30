Wellsville man killed in motorcycle crash

LOGAN, Utah — A Cache County man has been killed in a motorcycle accident.

Logan police were notified of the accident in the area of 1900 west and 200 south around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“He was found by a Logan City employee who was out here,” said Logan Police Lt. Bret Randall. “They did some road repairs just recently and they came out to check on the road repairs and discovered the accident and the deceased.”

The man has been identified as 52-year-old Darwin Jay Bundy of Wellsville.

Investigators aren’t sure what caused Bundy to crash, or even when the accident happened.

READ: Utah DPS, UDOT encourage motorcycle safety with 'Ride to Live' campaign

The body has been sent to the Utah Medical Examiner’s office.

The road south of the landfill has seen its share of crashes.

“This isn’t the first accident that we’ve had down here in the years that I’ve been here,” Randall said. “It’s just a windy road, in this kind of weather it gets dark pretty quick, he’s on a motorcycle and motorcycles can be hard to stop when they get going in a straight line.”

Randall reminded everyone to be careful, and pay attention to the road.