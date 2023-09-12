We're back, baby! Utah once again happiest state in America

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been a tough year for Utah after falling from the top spot among the happiest states in America. But after 12 months spent wandering in the wilderness of despair, there's just one thing to say...

We're back, baby!

Once again, Utah is back on top of the Happiest State rankings, putting forth a dominant performance that shows we cannot be denied. The Beehive State bests No. 2 Hawaii by over three points, showing that Utah's premier ranking is no fluke.

Utah was No. 1 in 2022 before falling to fourth overall last year.

The new WalletHub rankings released Tuesday factors in three key dimensions: Emotional and Physical Well-Being, Work Environment and Community & Environment. Diving even deeper, those dimensions are split into 30 different metrics to determine which state is the happiest



WORK ENVIRONMENT : 1st

: 1st COMMUNITY & ENVIRONMENT : 1st

: 1st EMOTIONAL WELL-BEING: 16th

Among some of the highlights showed Utah in the top five in Sports Participation rate, fewest hours worked, volunteer rate, and lowest divorce rate.

