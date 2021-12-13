West High School under lockdown due to alleged gun threat

SALT LAKE CITY — West High School in Salt Lake City has been placed under lockdown Monday due to an alleged gun threat made on social media.

The Salt Lake City School District confirmed the lockdown and said students are safe, but would not give any information for its cause. Salt Lake City police officers are currently at the school investigating the threat.

Classes remain in session during the lockdown.

Parents of students at the school shared Snapchat screengrabs of what appears to be a person holding a gun, with the location pinned as the high school.

The lockdown comes on the same day that several Box Elder County schools moved to online learning because of threats. No details other than the threats being made on social media were disclosed.

