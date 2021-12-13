Watch
Several schools in Box Elder County move to online learning because of threats

Posted at 6:12 AM, Dec 13, 2021
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Several schools will move to online learning Monday because of threats, authorities announced.

Box Elder County School District made the announcement early Monday morning on Facebook. The post said that the threats were in the form of social media postings, but they did not disclose details.

As a result, schools for the north end of the district, all elementary schools, Harris, BRMS, and BRHS will be moved online today.

School leaders urged parents and students to check their Canvas accounts and school emails for detailed instructions.

"We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the post read.

Police are still investigating and vetting all threats. Anyone with more information is urged to contact local police.

